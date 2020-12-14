If we play well that may be a possibility: Latham on playing WTC final

Wellington [New Zealand], December 14 (ANI): New Zealand stand-in skipper Tom Latham feels if the Kiwis keep on performing well they may have a "possibility" of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship.

New Zealand won the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs and Latham now wants his side to shift focus on the upcoming series against Pakistan which gets underway on Friday.

"In our conditions, we certainly know how to play in these conditions which is great. Whatever team we face with, we are certainly willing to learn on the back of previous performances," ESPNcricinfo quoted Latham as saying.



"At the moment, we will enjoy this victory and then we will shift [focus] to Pakistan. I think the beauty of this group is we focus on each game at a time, each series at a time. When you look too far ahead, sometimes you can get caught a little bit. So our focus will shift to Pakistan and then whatever happens post that, then we will assess," he added.

With the series win against West Indies, New Zealand have moved a step closer to the number one ranking in Test cricket for the very first time. The Kiwis also toppled England at the third spot in the World Test Championship standings.

Latham said the aim at the start of the Test Championship was to be in the top two and if New Zealand play well they might have a possibility of playing in the final.

"The goal at the start of the Test Championship was to get to the final, and if we play well and give ourselves a chance, that may be a possibility," Latham said.

New Zealand is slated to play three T20Is against Pakistan on December 18, 20, and 22, while the ICC WTC fixtures will be held in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch on December 26-30 and January 3-7, respectively. (ANI)

