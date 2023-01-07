ILT20 franchises squads locked-in, prepared for inaugural edition

Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI): The power hitter Andre Russell, the wily leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the dashing Dwayne Bravo, the seasoned Robin Uthappa, the fearsome striker Chris Lynn, and the experienced Moeen Ali are in readiness to mesmerize the cricket fans during the month-long competition.

A total of six franchises which include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors will be battling it out, to lift the magnificent competition trophy, from 13 January to 12 February 2023 across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. And all six franchises have now finalised their squads for one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad includes Sunil Narine (captain), Andre Russell, Connor Esterhuizen, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Paul Stirling, Zawar Fareed, Kennar Lewis, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Fahad Nawaz, Mathi Ulla, Dananjaya De Silva, Marchant De Lange and Traveen Mathew.

While the Desert Vipers squad includes Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Colin Munro (captain), Tymal Mills, Matheesh Pathirana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Naseer, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott and Gus Atkinson.

Meanwhile, Rovman Powell (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Rahman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Hazratullah Zazai, Chirag Suri, Daniel Lawrence, Jash Gianyani, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, George Munsey, Hazrat Khan, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan and Ollie White are part of the Dubai Capitals set-up.



Gulf Giants includes Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince (captain), Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Andrew Dawson, Ollie Pope, Ashwant Valthapa, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ayan Khan, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, David Wiese, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Tom Helm and Gerhard Erasmus.

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Zahir Khan Pakten, Muhammad Waseem, Samit Patel, Zahoor Khan, Bradley Wheal, Bas de Leede, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Craig Overton, Tom Lamonby, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Mouseley and McKenny Clarke form MI Emirates squad.

While the Sharjah Warriors' squad includes Moeen Ali (captain), Evin Lewis, Chris Woakes, Mohammed Nabi, Dawid Malan, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Benjamin, Joe Denly, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Karthik Meiyyappan, Naveen-ul-Haq Murid, Muhammad Junaid, Noor Ahmed, Khan Bilal, Mark Deyal, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Jawad Ullah and Jamal Todd.

Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in what is anticipated to be a mouth-watering opening match, launching the inaugural edition of the DP World ILT20, following a glitzy opening ceremony which will see superstar Badshah and megastar Jason Derulo wow the fans at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick-off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising more than 100 international and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on Zee's linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures, &Flix, &Flix, Zee Zest, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Thirai and on CricLife across the UAE and MENA regions. (ANI)

