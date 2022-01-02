'I'm fine with it': Dravid on India losing WTC point due to slow over-rate

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 2 (ANI): Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is "fine" with the International Cricket Council (ICC) docking World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate.

India lost one point from their WTC points tally for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test held in Centurion.

Consequently, India have also been fined 20 per cent of their match fee. Dravid admitted that it was disappointing to lose points but was content with the idea of ICC docking the tally for slow-over rate.

"Rules are the same for everyone. It's hard, we're playing four-seamers. It's an area we need to get better at we discussed that. It is disappointing to lose points, especially these overseas points are hard-earned and we have to earn each and every one of them," said Dravid on Sunday in the pre-match press conference.



"In the end, it would be disappointing to miss out because points are being docked. It's not a problem for us in India but we need to get better at it," he added.

Andrew Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"ICC is trying some things. It does feel harsh when you are a coach but it certainly gets us thinking. They've tried fines, that doesn't seem to work. They're trying hard, too," said Dravid.

"I am fine with it, and also it is difficult to predict sometimes where we lose time, like injuries, wicket change etc. We need to get better at managing time and we just need to react and respond better," he added.

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa in the second Test on Monday in Johannesburg. (ANI)

