I'm going to make massive strides in coming years: Jamieson

Dubai [UAE], Feb 26 (ANI): New Zealand fast-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is confident of making 'massive strides' in the years to come.

"Yeah, for sure [looking to add pace]. I'm still a long way off [from] where I want to be as a bowler and as a cricketer. The stuff that I started to work on with Auckland, with Heinrich [Malan], I think in the next year or so, I'm going to make massive strides," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Jamieson as saying.

Jamieson made a brilliant Test debut against India as he picked four wickets in the first innings, throttling the visitors' batting line-up. New Zealand bowled scintillatingly in the match throughout and won the first Test by 10 wickets.

Jamieson revealed that he always liked batting and now wants to become an all-rounder for the team.

"I was pretty much a batter all through high school and then made the New Zealand U-19s, and Dayle Hadlee got a hold of me and told me to run in, which kind of shifted me towards becoming more of a bowler," he said.

"I always liked batting, it was probably what I grew up admiring the most - whilst I did bowl, I did not think of that as my career option growing up. Now I'm a bowler who can bat, trying to get to the allrounder stage, that's where I ideally want to be," Jamieson added.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will start from February 29. (ANI)

