I'm more of an instincts batter: Grace Harris

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 7 (ANI): Brisbane Heat's Grace Harris has said that she does not overthink and rely more on her instincts while batting.

"I'm pretty relaxed anyway and I play my best cricket relaxed. I try and enjoy the background and the crowd when I switch off, and then when I face up I switch back on again and concentrate on the ball," Cricket.com.au quoted Harris as saying.

"I try not to overthink it too much. I'm more of an instincts batter," she added.

Harris played a knock of 43 runs on Saturday to help her side secure a spot in the Women's Big Bash League's (WBBL) final.

Brisbane Heat defeated Melbourne Renegades by four wickets in the semi-finals.

The WBBL final between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

