Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile
Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile

I'm not in the team to make runs, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:32 IST

Dubai [UAE], Jun 8 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose crucial knock of 92 runs after the top-order collapse that helped his team beat West Indies on Thursday, said on Saturday said that he is not in the team to make runs and will not be surprised if he is dropped from the next match in the World Cup against India on Sunday because of his two wicket-less games.
"We've got two world-class fast bowlers (on the sidelines). I'm not in the team to make runs, hopefully, the top order does that. So I wouldn't be surprised if I got dropped for the next game. I'm in the team to take wickets and I've had two wicket-less games,. So we'll see how we go," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Coulter-Nile as saying.
Australia was reeling at 147 for six in their previous match against West Indies. Coulter-Nile came into bat next and he played a quickfire knock of 92 runs allowing the team to post a challenging total of 288. Australia was able to win the match against Windies by 15 runs.
This knock by Coulter-Nile is the highest score by a number eight batsman in a World Cup match. the bowler has failed to pick up any wickets in Australia's two matches in the World Cup so far.
Coulter-Nile also said that it is good to have healthy competition within the team ranks.
"I actually like it. I think it's good to have competition and it wouldn't be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better, so I love it," he said.
Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson are in contention to play if Nathan Coulter Nile is benched when Australia plays against India. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:29 IST

ICC should reconsider its stand on Dhoni's 'Balidan' badge: Rajiv Shukla

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should reconsider its stand regarding the army insignia worn by MS Dhoni on his wicket-keeping gloves in the World Cup match between India and South Africa on June

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:01 IST

We will go by ICC norms: CoA cheif Vinod Rai on Dhoni's glove controversy

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A day after supporting its wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing a military insignia during an international match, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there is no question of breaking the International Cricket Council's (ICC)

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:24 IST

Stoinis can have a big impact on this World Cup: Ponting

Melbourne [Australia], June 8 (ANI): Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting is impressed with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' ability to bowl overs at the death and expressed his confidence that the all-rounder can have a big impact on this World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Spain in contact with Luis Enrique despite his continued absence

Leeds [UK], June 8 (ANI): Spain assistant coach Robert Moreno revealed that head coach Luis Enrique was in constant touch with him during Spain's 4-1 win against the Faroe Islands on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:47 IST

Morgan feels that Bangladesh have lot of potential

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): England are all set to take on Bangladesh for their third match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and skipper Eoin Morgan is in no way under-estimating the Bangladesh side saying that they have 'huge amount of potential'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:13 IST

Ponting seeks answers from batsmen after Australia's top-order...

Melbourne [Australia], June 8 (ANI): Despite Australia registering a 15-run win, there was no doubt that the West Indies dismantled the Australian batsmen with their brutal bouncers. After looking at the way batsmen tackled Windies bowling attack, Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting is looking for

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:57 IST

Bangladesh have strong squad, says Plunkett ahead of clash

Dubai [UAE], June 8 (ANI): Bangladesh overpowering South Africa has not shocked England pacer Liam Plunkett as he believes that Bangladesh have a 'strong squad'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

Real Madrid sign Eden Hazard for five years

Madrid [Spain], Jun 8 (ANI): Real Madrid have agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a five-year term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 03:05 IST

ICC's statement to BCCI clarifies matter: Manu Sawhney on...

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney on Friday refused to comment further on the 'Balidan badge' row, stating that the cricket governing body's statement to BCCI 'clarifies the matter'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 22:33 IST

6 players making international debut is major development, says Isac Doru

Buriram [Thailand], June 7 (ANI): AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru on Friday said that six players making international debut is a major development despite Indian men's senior national team suffering a 1-3 defeat against Curacao in the King's Cup in Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 21:46 IST

ICC turns down BCCI request, Dhoni can't sport 'Balidan badge'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): ICC on Friday turned down the BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to continue wearing the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:59 IST

Adam Zampa reprimanded for using 'audible obscenity'

Dubai [UAE], June 7 (ANI): Australia Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been reprimanded by the ICC and has received one demerit point for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during a World Cup match.

Read More
iocl