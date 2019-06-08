I'm not in the team to make runs, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

Dubai [UAE], Jun 8 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose crucial knock of 92 runs after the top-order collapse that helped his team beat West Indies on Thursday, said on Saturday said that he is not in the team to make runs and will not be surprised if he is dropped from the next match in the World Cup against India on Sunday because of his two wicket-less games.

"We've got two world-class fast bowlers (on the sidelines). I'm not in the team to make runs, hopefully, the top order does that. So I wouldn't be surprised if I got dropped for the next game. I'm in the team to take wickets and I've had two wicket-less games,. So we'll see how we go," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Coulter-Nile as saying.

Australia was reeling at 147 for six in their previous match against West Indies. Coulter-Nile came into bat next and he played a quickfire knock of 92 runs allowing the team to post a challenging total of 288. Australia was able to win the match against Windies by 15 runs.

This knock by Coulter-Nile is the highest score by a number eight batsman in a World Cup match. the bowler has failed to pick up any wickets in Australia's two matches in the World Cup so far.

Coulter-Nile also said that it is good to have healthy competition within the team ranks.

"I actually like it. I think it's good to have competition and it wouldn't be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better, so I love it," he said.

Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson are in contention to play if Nathan Coulter Nile is benched when Australia plays against India. (ANI)

