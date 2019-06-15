I'm way down the list: Finch on Ashes selection

Dubai [UAE], Jun 15 (ANI): In spite of doing well in the white-ball cricket lately, Australia ODI captain Aaron Finch admitted his chances are blurry to make it to the squad for the Ashes, beginning August 1.

"I'm not sure what they are planning with the squad or anything like that. Obviously, I'd love to play if the opportunity comes up. I think I'm way down the list, having missed my opportunity throughout the summer," ICC quoted Finch as saying.

The 32-year-old could not leave a mark during his latest stint against India last year. Finch made his debut against Pakistan on Australia's tour to UAE. He displayed a promising performance but could not build on it and was dropped after the third Test against India.

Openers like Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Joe Burns are all in good form in the longest format and with the return of David Warner, Finch believes his chances to feature are difficult.

The Australia ODI captain moreover advised Kurtis Patterson, Travis Head and Will Pucovski not to get disappointed if they are not picked for the Ashes as they will get their respective chance and have long careers in the red-ball cricket.

"Kurtis Patterson played beautifully. Heady (Travis Head) has done a great job. We saw him evolve over the summer and change his game or change his mental attitude, I think, really quickly to Test cricket, which was a real positive from such a young guy. Will Pucovski, he's an absolute superstar in the making. The young guys have come in and done such a good job, and they have got such bright futures, all of them," Finch said.

"Whether they all get picked or whether one or two misses out, I don't think that will be the end of the world for them. Yes, there will be some short-term disappointment, but they are going to have long careers, all of them, I can tell you. There are some seriously good players in Australia, especially the young guys who have had a little taste," he added. (ANI)

