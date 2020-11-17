Imad Wasim eyes maiden PSL title for Karachi Kings

Karachi [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 final, Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim said sticking to the basics in both batting and bowling department will be a key to their success.

After an eight-month coronavirus enforced lockdown following the end of the group stage, the PSL playoffs began on Saturday with a thrilling Qualifier, between table-toppers Multan Sultans and Kings.

The Kings, helped by a stunning bowling performance of Mohammad Amir in the Super Over, held their nerves to book a place in the final.

"We will try to build on the momentum we have had and the key for success in the final will be to stick to the basics in both batting and bowling departments," ESPNcricinfor quoted Wasim as saying.



Lahore Qalandars brushed aside Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in the Eliminator 1 on the back of an unbeaten 74 by Mohammad Hafeez after which David Wiese's all-round exploits helped the side, who had finished at the bottom of the table in each of the first four seasons, seal a berth in the final with a convincing 25-run win over Multan Sultans in Eliminator 2.

Wasim feels everything changes in the final match and you just have to hold your nerve in a crunch situation.

"You cannot predict the future but the way they [Qalandars] rose to the challenge in the last two games, the confidence and morale is definitely is up," said Wasim.

"Obviously, every player they have is in form, but in the final, everything changes and it's a stage where it's all about holding your nerve. Yes, we weren't able to express ourselves properly against Multan Sultans, but for the final, everyone will be up to the mark," he added.

Both sides will lock horns in a PSL final for the first time on Tuesday. (ANI)

