Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (left), Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (right)
Imam Ul Haq, Mustafizur Rahman make it to Lord's Honours Boards

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 22:37 IST

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Imam-ul-Haq and Mustafizur Rahman on Friday made it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's during the World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Imam scored run-a-ball century, including seven boundaries, to power Pakistan to 315 for the loss of nine wickets. While Mustafizur took a five-wicket haul in his 10 overs quota. The Bangladesh pacer dismissed Imam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir.
The Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground congratulated both Imam and Mustafizur for their brilliant performance with the bat and ball, respectively.
"Securing a place in Lord's history... Congratulations, @ImamUlHaq12! The @TheRealPCB's excellent century means he has added his name to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards," Lord's Cricket Ground tweeted.

"Congratulations, @Mustafiz90! The @BCBtigers' bowler's five-wicket haul sees him claim a spot on the Lord's Limited-Overs Honours Boards!" Lord's Cricket Ground said in a tweet.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on June 25 became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms. Finch played a knock of 100 off 116 balls before England's Jofra Archer dismissed him.
Earlier this year, women cricketers featured at the Lord's Honours Boards as the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.
Previously only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.
With the change, England women cricketers Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins' names got immortalised for scoring centuries at the Lord's. Fast bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole also feature on the honours board for taking five-wicket hauls at the ground.
Among the men cricketers, Ricky Ponting, Michael Atherton, and Muttiah Muralitharan's names were mentioned on the honours boards after missing out for so many years.
Interestingly, the world's highest run-getter in both the formats, Sachin Tendulkar has the highest scores of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODI's at the Lords. Consequently, he missed out on his name going on the honours boards. (ANI)

