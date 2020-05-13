Important to leave opportunities for younger guys in the team: David Warner

Melbourne [Australia], May 13 (ANI): Australian opener David Warner, whose ultimate goal is to play 2023 World Cup, believes that the next year's T20 World Cup in India would be a good time for selectors to blood new talent with an eye beyond the 2023 World Cup.

"There's back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups, and I started my career with Twenty20 cricket, and I think it's important we've got younger kids coming through and they get a sniff and a chance of playing at this level as well," cricket.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

Previously the swashbuckling batter hinted that he might step away from the shortest format to prolong his Test career. The shortest format World Cup is scheduled to be played at Australia this year from October 18 to November 15. While in the next year, India are slated to host the shortest format World Cup.

"I was fortunate enough to get this opportunity through Twenty20 cricket and I think it's a great base, a platform for these kids to get under some pressure and learn about what it's like to play and train at this level," the right-handed batsman said.

The 33-year-old has played 73 T20Is for Aussies and amassed 2207 runs with an average of 31.52. He also scored a ton and 17 fifties in the format.

Warner said after the 2023 World Cup he and his batting partner Aaron Finch will probably bid adieu cricket and it is the right time to chip in new players so that they can make themselves comfortable in the side.

"We're seeing a lot of guys and talent coming through Australian cricket (and) I think it's important we're leaving those opportunities open there. It gives us time to nurture those guys coming through and gives the selectors time to pinpoint as who they want as openers for Australian cricket, Warner said.

"At that stage, you will probably get two spots open up in the team with me and Finchy (Aaron Finch). He wants to go to that World Cup in three years' time as well, so there's going to be a few spots available after that," he added.

Finch and Warner were born only three weeks apart, and both would be 36 at the next one-day World Cup. (ANI)

