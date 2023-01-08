Important to put pressure on yourself: Suryakumar Yadav

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav's bagged the 'Player of the match' award for his blistering knock of 112 off 51 balls to help India register a thumping 91-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"It is really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for the game. The more pressure you put, the better you can play," said Suryakumar Yadav in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Suryakumar Yadav also known as Mr.360 degree played shots on all parts of the ground especially exploiting the fine leg region to torment the Sri Lankan bowlers and help India set a massive total of 228 runs in 20 overs.



"There is a lot of hard work involved. Some quality practice sessions are also involved. The boundaries behind were 59-60m, so I tried to clear them," said Suryakumar Yadav.

With his wide array of shots, Suryakumar notched up his third T20I ton in just 45 balls. His knock comprised seven boundaries and nine sixes.

"There are a few shots that are pre-determined but you have to be ready for other strokes as well. Most of the time, I try to find the gap, and use the field to my advantage, Dravid lets me enjoy, and tells me to express myself," said Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav's ton came in a crucial match as the series was tied at 1-1 going into the third and final T20I and his knock ensured that India clinched the series 2-1. (ANI)

