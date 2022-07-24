Imran Khwaja, Pankaj Khimji, Neil Speight elected as ICC Associate Member Directors

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Imran Khwaja, Pankaj Khimji and Neil Speight have been elected as the ICC Associate Member Directors after an election process at the ICC Annual Conference at Birmingham in the UK.



In line with the Associate Members' Meeting Terms of Reference, the voting was conducted at the Formal Associate Members meeting by way of a weighted secret ballot in which all voters (each Voting Associate Member and each Regional Representative) have three votes.

Imran Khwaja and Neil Speight have both been re-elected as Associate Member representatives on the Board, with Pankaj Khimji replacing Mahinda Vallipuram. Khimji is the Chairman of the Oman Cricket Board and is a Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay commented on the election: "I would like to welcome the elected Associate Member Directors onto the Board for the next term. I look forward to working with Imran, Pankaj and Neil to continue to push the sport forward by delivering the strategy and growing the game so that more people can enjoy cricket across the world." (ANI)

