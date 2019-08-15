Representative image
Representative image

Inaugural Euro T20 Slam postponed to 2020

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:29 IST

Dublin [Ireland], Aug 15 (ANI): The inaugural season of Euro T20 Slam has been postponed to 2020, organisers of the tournament confirmed on Wednesday (local time).
The tournament was scheduled to begin from August 30 this year, but now the competition will be played next year.
However, the organisers of the tournament have not given a reason for the postponement of the tournament.
"The Board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019," Prashant Mishra said in an official statement on the behalf of the board of Euro T20 Slam.
"We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a true flagship event on the global cricket calendar. As such, we believe the right course of action is to postpone the Slam to a further date. This will give us the necessary breathing space to ensure we are ready to go," he added.
Chief Executives of both Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland expressed their disappointment over this decision, but they added that they understand the circumstances the decision was taken under.
"We are deeply disappointed with the decision, however, fully empathise with the rationale that has led to the tournament's postponement. The excitement and energy that the Euro T20 Slam had generated since it was announced has demonstrated a high level of interest amongst the Irish public in seeing world-class cricket hosted here in Ireland. We hope that that interest will carry on until 2020 when the Slam will finally get underway," Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom said in a statement.
"While this was a very difficult decision to make at this late stage, we believe that it is the right one and one which leaves us with a great opportunity to launch the Euro T20 Slam next year with its deserved noise level. Cricket Scotland has no regrets about trying to find innovative ways to drive cricket forward, popularise the game, and attract more investment into the sport," Cricket Scotland Chief Executive Malcolm Cannon said.
Earlier, several prominent current and former cricketers were drafted into the six teams for the Euro T20 Slam.
In the six teams, two each are based in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. Each team has one designated 'icon player' and one 'marquee player'.
The identities of the icon and marquee players had been set beforehand but not which teams they would represent.
In the draft system, there was a lucky draw to determine who got the first pick.
The first player to be picked was Australian Ben Cutting, by Amsterdam Knights.
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, England's Ravi Bopara, and Kiwi Matt Henry were picked up in the first two rounds of the draft.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi was the first pick in the third round. South Africa's Colin Ingram, England's Tymal Mills, and Pakistan's Hasan Ali were also picked in the third round.
Squads of all six teams for Euro T20 Slam are as follows:
Amsterdam Knights: Shane Watson, Imran Tahir , Ben Cutting, Ahmed Shehzad, Sikandar Raza, Varun Chopra, Hasan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Saad Bin Zafar, Tobias Visee, Roelof van der Merwe, Brandon Glover, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren, Phillipe Boissevain, Wesley Barresi, Sikandar Zulfiqar, Tonny Staal.
Belfast Titans: Shahid Afridi, JP Duminy, Luke Wright, Colin Ingram, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Ilyas, Aaron Summers, Paul Stirling, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin, Shane Getkate, Craig Young, Andy McBrine, Stuart Thompson, Greg Thompson.
Dublin Chiefs: Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Daniel Christian, Robbie Frylinck, Corbin Bosch, Andy Balbirnie, Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Gareth Delaney, Harry Tector.
Edinburgh Rocks: Martin Guptill, Chris Lynn, Corey Anderson, Matt Henry, Tymal Mills, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anton Devcich, Dwaine Pretorius, Waqar Salamkheil, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Gavin Main, Adrian Neill, Dylan Budge, Oliver Hairs.
Glasgow Giants: Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn, Ravi Bopara, Moises Henriques, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Usman Shinwari, Qais Ahmad, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Matthew Cross, Tom Sole, Scott Cameron. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:16 IST

Kohli becomes first batsman to score 20,000 international runs...

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday added yet another feather in his cap as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:54 IST

Just need to get it all together for longer periods, says Jason Holder

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): After suffering a six-wicket loss against India in the final ODI of three-match series against India, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said the team needs to get it all together for longer periods of the game to come up with positive results.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:21 IST

Take a lot of pride in performing for team, says Virat Kohli

Port of Spain [Trinidad and tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 114 runs against Windies in the final ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli said he takes a lot of pride in performing for the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 07:36 IST

Chris Gayle ends retirement rumors, says still with West Indies cricket

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): West Indies opening batsman Chris Gayle whose antics during the final ODI of the three-match series against India sparked rumours of his retirement, denied the speculations saying "he has not announced retirement yet".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:19 IST

India-Windies 3rd ODI: Kohli's ton helps India beat West Indies...

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], Aug 15 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant century helped his team defeat West Indies by six wickets (DLS method) in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 04:05 IST

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup, defeat Chelsea on penalties

Istanbul [Turkey], Aug 15 (ANI): Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties by 5-4 to win the UEFA Super Cup here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

Players wish 'happy retirement life' to Gayle

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Although West Indies destructive batsman Chris Gayle is yet to confirm his retirement from international cricket, players from across the globe have started wishing the 39-year-old a 'happy retirement life'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:16 IST

MSL announces marquee star players for second edition

Cape Town [South Africa], Aug 15 (ANI): Mzansi Super League (MSL) on Wednesday announced marquee star players, both South African and international, for the second edition of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Indian cricket team wishes nation on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Thursday wished the nation a very Happy Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:16 IST

Australia to go with Josh Hazlewood over Mitchell Starc for...

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 14 (ANI): Australia have finally made a 'tough call' and opted to go with Josh Hazlewood for the second Ashes Test match over Mitchell Starc, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:10 IST

Second Ashes Test: Day one abandoned due to rain

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): The first day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia got abandoned due to rain here at Lord's on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:54 IST

Cricket fraternity elated over inclusion of Women's T20 in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Cricket fraternity is delighted with the inclusion of Women's T20 cricket in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Read More
iocl