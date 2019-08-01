Incredible feeling to be part of such history: Jason Roy on Ashes debut

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ahead of his Ashes debut, England batsman Jason Roy said playing in the historic tournament is an 'incredible feeling'.

"Game day! Incredible feeling to be a part of such history. Excited for what lies ahead #691 #Ashes," Roy tweeted ahead of the Three Lions' clash against Australia.

[{acfa0939-edb7-45c9-a16b-0d1fe0887db6:intradmin/roy_YhNBOoa.JPG}]

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also shared a post on Instagram regarding cricket's oldest rivalry and wrote "#Ashes begins TODAY. Enjoy the battle players, your careers are defined by them...! #Ashes".

[{33d353b3-0886-4773-9c26-510b9c630dab:intradmin/kp24.JPG}]

Pietersen had made his debut in the 2005 Ashes series and he went on to score 473 runs. He was part of the Ashes-winning team in 2005 under the captaincy of Michael Vaughan.

The two sides have played 346 Tests against each other in which England have managed to win 108 matches whereas Australia have won 144 matches. 94 matches between these two sides have ended in a draw.

England and Australia last faced off in the 2017/18 season in which Australia came out triumphant.

The hosts managed to win their first 50-over World Cup title in July and they would look to keep the winning momentum going.

Following is England's squad for the first Ashes Test: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Tim Paine led-Australia have not named their final XI, but coach Justin Langer confirmed that Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson would be playing the first Test match.

The first Test match of the series will be held at Edgbaston today. (ANI)