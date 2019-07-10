Ind-NZ clash postponed: Break would help India, says Monty Panesar

Manchester [UK], July 10 (ANI): After India's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand was moved to the reserve day due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday, England spinner Monty Panesar opined that the break would benefit India.

"I think the break would really help India. They have already bowled on this wicket; they will know what is a chaseable target," Panesar told ANI.

The 37-year-old is of the view that the Men in Blue can comfortably chase a target of anything below 250 runs.

"They (India) have done tremendously well today. So I think it is for India to win the match and not to have any panic if the ball does swing tomorrow. They just have to make sure that they do not have to chase anything beyond 250. Anything below that, I think India can comfortably chase the target down," he said.

Panesar also said India should play measurable cricket and avoid risky shots.

"I think it really depends on the weather condition, if there is a lot of rain around tomorrow morning then possibly it could favour New Zealand bowlers. But this target of 220, there are some overs left, it is a chaseable target. If India plays measurable cricket, assess the conditions tomorrow, they do not need to play any high-risk shots," he asserted.

New Zealand are currently at 211 runs for the loss of five wickets after 46.1 overs and will resume on Wednesday. (ANI)

