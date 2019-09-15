India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

Ind-SA T20I: Toss delayed due to rain

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:06 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Toss was delayed due to persistent rain on Sunday here at HPCA stadium, the venue for the first T20I match between India and South Africa.
Toss was scheduled to take place at 6:30 pm and the match was slated to begin at 7 pm.
India will play three-match T20I series against South Africa before facing the Proteas for a three-match Test series.
India's 15-men squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:02 IST

Raphael Varane looks to learn from Karim Benzema's experience

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Real Madrid's Raphael Varane looks to learn from teammate Karim Benzema's experience on how to approach things at the highest level.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:01 IST

Georginio Wijnaldum terms all opponents as 'difficult' in Premier League

Liverpool [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said they knew that game against Newcastle United was going to be tough as 'every opponent is difficult' in the Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 20:14 IST

First T20I between India and South Africa abandoned due to rain

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:44 IST

Smith creates a record of scoring most runs in a series this century

Manchester [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith has now become the highest run-scorer in a Test series of this century.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 19:21 IST

Pankaj Advani wins 22nd world billiards title

Mandalay [Myanmar], Sept 15 (ANI): India's billiards superstar Pankaj Advani on Sunday clinched his 22nd world title for the country by winning a fourth straight final in the 150-up format at the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Mandalay.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:31 IST

ISL franchise Odisha FC unveils its logo

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) newly formed franchise Odisha Football Club unveiled its official logo here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:08 IST

David Alaba sustains injury in left thigh

Munich [Germany], Sept 15 (ANI): FC Bayern Munich's David Alaba injured his left thigh, the club confirmed on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:42 IST

Pat Cummins becomes leading wicket-taker in Test series

Manchester [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the leading wicket taker in the ongoing Ashes Test series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:20 IST

Congratulations Liverpool: Pep Guardiola jokes post Manchester...

Leeds [UK], Sept 15 (ANI): After a shocking defeat at the hands of Norwich City in the Premier League, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola joked, saying "congratulations, Liverpool, you are the champions."

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:06 IST

Team is prepared, aim to qualify from group, says U16 coach...

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Ahead of the AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers, Indian head coach Bibiano Fernandes said on Sunday that the team is fully prepared and will aim to qualify from group B.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:44 IST

Meg Lanning seeks improvement despite 6-wicket victory over West Indies

Dubai [UAE], Sept 15 (ANI): Despite winning the first T20I against West Indies women in Barbados, Australia women captain Meg Lanning is looking for improvement in her side.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:42 IST

Sourabh Verma lifts Vietnam Open, defeats Fei Xiang Sun

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma defeated Chinese Fei Xiang Sun 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 to lift the Vietnam Open title here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl