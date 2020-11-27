Ind vs Aus, 1st ODI: Finch, Smith hit centuries to guide hosts to mammoth 374/6

Sydney [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australia put up an enthralling performance with the bat in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday as the hosts set India a mammoth target of 375 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Having opted to bat after winning the toss, Australia got off to a brilliant start with openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch scoring regular boundaries. The duo kept the scoreboard running and touched the 100-run mark in the 19th over.

Mohammed Shami handed India the first breakthrough as he dismissed Warner (69), ending their 156-run partnership. But the joy was shortlived as Steve Smith came out to bat.



Smith and Finch proved too good for the Indian bowlers and took Australia past the 200-run mark in the 34th over. Smith started playing aggressively and completed his half-century off just 36 deliveries. Finch kept plugging the gaps and went on to score his 17th ODI century, putting the hosts in a dominating position.

Their 108-run stand was brought to an end in the 40th over by Jasprit Bumrah, who sent Aaron Finch (114) back to the pavilion. Marcus Stoinis was the next batsman but failed to leave a mark as he was caught behind off Yuzvendra Chahal as the hosts were reduced to 271/3.

Stoinis' dismissal brought Glenn Maxwell to the wicket. Maxwell looked intent on starting in overdrive mode, taking the team past the 300-run mark in the 43rd over with Smith for company. Maxwell played a 45-run cameo before Shami ended his 19-ball stay at the crease in the 45th over. Maxwell was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at long-on.

Holding his own, Smith completed his century off 62 balls in the 49th over. However, in the next over, Shami sent Smith (105) back to the hut. Alex Carey and Pat Cummins scored six runs in the final over as Australia finished on 374.

Brief scores: Australia 374/6 (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, Mohammed Shami 3/59) vs India. (ANI)

