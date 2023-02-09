IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jadeja's four-fer rattles visitors to put hosts in dominating position (Day 1, Tea)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Indian bowlers clawed back as Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin rattled Australia in the second session on Day 1 to put hosts in the dominating position against visitors in the first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Jadeja wreaked havoc on the Australian batter as he bagged four wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two.

At the tea break, Australia's score read 174/8, with Peter Handscomb (29) and Nathan Lyon (0) unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming the second session at 76/2, Ravindra Jadeja's back-to-back strikes after lunch dented Australia's progress.

Jadeja did not waste any time as he struck soon after lunch, and KS Bharat got his first stumping in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja bagged back-to-back wickets as he removed Marnus Labuschagne, the Australia batter fell one run short of his 15th Test fifty. Matt Renshaw then fell prey to Jadeja as he was trapped by a duck.

However, Steve Smith kept on scoring runs at a brisk pace. Smith slammed Axar Patel for 12 runs featuring three beautiful fours.

Jadeja then delivered a stunner straight ball and rattled through Smith's stumps, claiming his third wicket of the match. Smith went back to the pavilion after scoring 37 runs in 107 deliveries, leaving Australia tottering at 109/5.

The left-handed batter Alex Carey then came out to bat. Carey opened his account with two fours off Ravichandran Ashwin's deliveries.



The duo of Peter Handscomb and Alex Carey then held the fort and charged at Indian bowlers at regular intervals for boundaries.

Carey slammed Mohammed Siraj for two fours in the 50th over, both of them with cover drives from outside the off-stump. Carey also brought up the 50-run partnership with Peter Handscomb in the 50th over. Carey continued to play drives and reverse sweeps as he worked up to 36 runs, and Handscomb remained stoic at the other end.

The veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin provided the answer India needed when he broke through Carey's line of defence to strike the stumps for his 450th Test wicket.

The right-handed batter and Australia captain Pat Cummins then came out to bat at the crease. Jadeja nearly stumped Handscomb with a ripping spin delivery that went past the bat in one over, but Handscomb was able to escape both times.

Ashwin once again demonstrated his ability to win games by tricking Cummins into edging the ball to Kohli at slip. Kohli missed a couple at slip but made no mistake this time and caught Cummins' edge at the slip. Indian bowlers' dominating performance left Australia stuttering at 172/7 in the 58th over of the game.

Jadeja bagged his fourth wicket of the match and India's 8th as he dismisses batter Todd Murphy for a duck.

Earlier, star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne did the repair works with a firm 74-run stand after Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami rattled Australia with two quick scalps early into the first Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

At the end of the first session, the score read 76/2 for Australia, with Smith (19*) and Labuschagne (47*) unbeaten at the crease.

Brief Scores: Australia: 174/8 (Marnus Labuschagne 47, Alex Carey 36; Ravindra Jadeja 4-45) vs India. (ANI)

