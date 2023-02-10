IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Rohit's 85 put hosts in driver's seat against visitors, India trail by 26 runs (Day 2, Lunch)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Rohit Sharma's solid unbeaten 85 runs put India in the driver's seat at the time of Lunch on the Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy here at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

At the time of lunch, India's score read 151/3 trail by 26 runs with Rohit (85) and Virat Kohli (12) unbeaten at the crease.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin resumed India's innings on Day 2 with a careful approach. It did not take long for the Indian duo to cement their place on the crease and slam Australian bowlers for boundaries at regular intervals.

In the 32nd over of the innings, Rohit slammed Australia skipper Pat Cummins for a six on the last delivery taking India's total beyond the 100-run mark.

Scott Boland then started building the pressure from his end as he conceded no run in the 38th over of the innings.



Todd Murphy then gave India a big blow as he dismissed Ashwin for 23 off 62 deliveries. The right-handed batter Cheteshwar Pujara then came out to bat and slammed Murphy for an excellent four.

Rohit started the 43rd over of the innings with a beautiful six through midwicket on Murphy's delivery. Murphy continued his brilliant form as he gave another blow to India, removing Pujara for 7 in the 45th over of the game. At this point India trail by 42 runs.

Virat Kohli then came out to bat at the crease. At the time of lunch, th duo of Virat and Rohit took their team's total to 151 with a three-wicket loss.

Earlier on Day One, India were at 77/1 with Rohit and Ashwin unbeaten at the crease at the end of Day One's play. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looked in good touch as he slammed a blistering half-century. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja's superlative performance of 5/47 helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry 177.

Brief Scores: Australia: 174/8 (Marnus Labuschagne 47, Alex Carey 36; Ravindra Jadeja 5-47) vs India 77/1 (Rohit Sharma 56*, Ravichandran Ashwin 23; Todd Murphy 3-35). (ANI)

