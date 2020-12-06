Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I: Mathew Wade shines as hosts set target of 195 runs

Sydney [Australia], December 6 (ANI): Mathew Wade smashed his second half-century and Moises Henriques scored 26 off 18 balls to power Australia to a total of 194/5 in the allotted twenty overs against India here at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Australia scored ten and eight runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively but hammered Deepak Chahar for 17 runs in the final over. Marcus Stoinis 16 off seven balls helped Australia reached over the 190-run mark.

Earlier, sent into bat first, Australia got off to a flyer with stand-in skipper Mathew Wade bludgeoning the Indian bowling attack.



Wade hammered the bowlers out of the park as Australia scored 46 in the first four overs. D'Arcy Short, who had got a little of strike initially, picked out the fielder in the deep on the leg side as T Natarajan struck his first of the day.

Wade smashed his second T20I fifty but soon departed after a mix up in the field with Steve Smith. Indian skipper Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch but took advantage of a mix-up in the middle to leave Australia at 75/2.

Australia were 91-2 at the halfway mark and just when Glenn Maxwell took the charge Shardul Thakur dismissed him before he could do any real damage. Meanwhile, Smith continued his fine form and hit timely shots.

The hosts reached the 150-run mark in the 16th as Aussies smashed 20 runs of Yuzvendra Chahal's over. The leg spinner finally got the breakthrough when he dismissed Smith in the 18th over. In the end, Australia scored 194 runs in their allotted 20 overs

Brief Scores: Australia 194/5 [Mathew Wade 58(32), Steven Smith 46(37), T Natarajan 2-20] (ANI)

