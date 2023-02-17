IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Host bowlers put on disciplined show as India dominate visitors on Day 1 (Stumps)

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): After Indian bowlers put on a spirited display to bundle out Australia for 263, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided hosts with a fine start on Day 2 of the second Test of the four-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

At the time of Stump India's score read 21/0 with Rohit Sharma (13*) and KL Rahul (4*) unbeaten at the crease, as India ended the day on a high.

Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) starred for the tourists, meanwhile Mohammad Shami led India's bowling effort with his 4/60, getting good support from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Resuming their innings at 199/6 Australia's Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins held the fort from the front for visitors.

Handscomb and Cummins stitched up a good partnership while slamming Indian bowlers for boundaries at regular intervals. The Australian duo took their team's total beyond the 200 runs mark in the 60th over of the game.

Handscomb brought up an excellent fifty in 110 balls. Ravindra Jadeja then struck twice in an over and provided his team with two wickets. Jadeja removed dangerous player Cummins for 33 and a new batter Todd Murphy for a duck.

Indian bowler put Australia under pressure but it did not stop Handscomb from stealing singles and boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Nathan Lyon then shifted gears as he slammed Mohammed Shami for two excellent fours. In the 75th over of the innings, Shami removed Lyon for just 10 runs.

The left-handed batter Matthew Kuhnemann came out to bat. Shami then delivered a stunning ball, removing Kuhnemann to bundle out Australia for 263. Handscomb returned unbeaten after playing a vigilant knock of 72 off 142.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma got off the mark on the second ball of the innings with a fine four off Australia skipper Pat Cummins's delivery.

Rohit and Rahul ended India's innings on Day 1 on a high note as they gathered 21 runs in 9 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia 263 (Usman Khawaja 81, Peter Handscomb 72*, Mohammed Shami 4/60) vs India 21/0 (Rohit Sharma 13* KL Rahul 4*; Matthew Kuhnemann 0-6). (ANI)