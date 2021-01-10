Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Hosts on top after extending lead to 406

Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Even after Steve Smith's dismissal in the second session, skipper Tim Paine and all-rounder Cameron Green ensured that Australia stays in the driver's seat against India on day four of the ongoing third Test against India on Sunday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

At the tea interval on day four, Australia's score reads 312/6, and the hosts have extended their lead to 406 runs. For Australia, Tim Paine is currently unbeaten on 39.

Resuming the second session at 182/4, Smith started batting in an aggressive fashion from the very start and he was quick to capitalise on the loose deliveries. However, Smith (81) was adjudged leg-before wicket on the delivery bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin and Australia was reduced to 208/5. Skipper Paine then joined Green in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum drop for the hosts.4

After bringing up his maiden Test fifty, Green changed the gears and he especially took a liking towards pacer Mohammad Siraj and the batsman hit him for three sixes. In the second session, Australia managed to score runs from overs.

Earlier, Navdeep Saini had struck twice but Steve Smith's unbeaten 58 kept the hosts afloat in the first session on day four. At the break, Australia had reached the score of 182/4, extending their lead to 276 runs. For Australia, Smith and Green were at the crease batting on 58 and 20 respectively.

Before the tea break, Green was sent back to the pavilion by Jasprit Bumrah, but not before the all-rounder went on to play a knock of 84 runs.

On day three, Australia bundled out India for 244 in the first innings as Pat Cummins scalped four wickets. Both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 runs for the visitors.

Brief Scores: Australia 338 and 312/6 (Cameron Green 84, Steve Smith 81, Navdeep Saini 2-54); India 244. (ANI)