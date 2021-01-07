Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Siraj dismisses Warner, rain curtails first session

Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Rain forced an early lunch on the first day of the third Test between India and Australia on Thursday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Mohammad Siraj sent the comeback man David Warner (5) back to the pavilion in just the fourth over of the innings and the hosts once again got off to a bad start in the ongoing series against India. But after this dismissal, Will Pucovski (14*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) ensured that the side does not suffer from hiccups in the first session.

The first session saw just 7.1 over being bowled and the persistent drizzle brought about an early call for lunch.

Asked to bowl first, India got off to a perfect start as Mohammad Siraj dismissed David Warner (5) in the fourth over of the innings. Warner went for a drive, but he only managed to get an outside edge and a simple catch was given to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.

This is the first time in four years that Warner has been dismissed for less than 10 runs in a home Test.

With Australia's score at 21/1 in the eighth over, rain played spoilsport and the play had to be halted and as a result, early lunch was called.

For India, Navdeep Saini is playing his first Test while Pucovski is playing his first Test for Australia.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Brief Scores: Australia 21/1 (Will Pucovski 14*, David Warner 5, Mohammad Siraj 1-14). (ANI)