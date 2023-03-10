IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Khawaja-Green take team past 300 as hosts struggle for wickets (Lunch, Day 2)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green's unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket took Australia past the 300-run mark as India bowlers struggled for wickets in the first session of the second day of the fourth Test here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Australia resumed their overnight score of 255/4, with Khawaja 104* and Green 49* at the crease.

The batting pair of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were decisive in their approach and made the Indian bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

India started with spin from both ends with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel bowling in tandem from both ends but captain Rohit Sharma introduced Mohammed Shami into the attack after the spinners failed to get any purchase from the wicket.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green brought up his fifty soon after the day's play began while Usman Khawaja continued to pile up runs after notching up a century on the first day.

The Aussie batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Indian bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.



Cameron Green was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly. The final half an hour was completely dominated by the Aussie batters as runs came thick and fast for the visitors.

Khawaja displayed great resilience and determination as he brought up his 150 minutes before lunch with a pull.

Umesh Yadav was on the receiving end with Green smashing him for three boundaries in an over.

The Aussie pair remained unbeaten as the visitors ended the session close to the 350-run mark with Khawaja 150*(354) and Green 95*(135) at the crease.

The Australian cricket team was seen wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for Pat Cummins's mother as she passed away on Thursday after a prolonged battle with cancer.

On Friday morning in Ahmedabad, coach Andrew McDonald gathered the team before the game to share that Maria Cummins had passed away from breast cancer.

Brief Score: Australia 347/4 (Usman Khawaja 150*, Cameron Green 95*; Mohammed Shami 2-84) vs India (ANI)

