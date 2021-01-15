Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Labuschagne and Wade build after Sundar scalps Smith

Brisbane [Australia], January 15 (ANI): Marnus Labuschagne's fifty put the hosts back in the game after losing Steve Smith in the second session on day one of the fourth Test against India at the Gabba on Friday.

Australia was at 154/3 at Tea. Labuschagne is unbeaten on 73*while Matthew Wade is not out on 27.

Twenty-seven overs were bowled in the second session in which the hosts scored 89 runs at the loss of one wicket.

After losing openers -- David Warner (1) and Marcus Harris (5) -- early in the first session Labuschagne and Steve Smith scripted a 70-run partnership for the third wicket.

Debutant spinner Washington Sundar gave his side the much-needed wicket of Smith.



Labuschagne and Wade are currently involved in a 67-run unbeaten stand for the fourth wicket.

Mohammed Siraj impressed with the ball as he dismissed David Warner in the first over of the day. Rohit Sharma took a splendid catch at second slip to send Warner back to the pavilion.

Labuschagne joined opener Marcus Harris in the middle. The duo tried to get going but failed to do so against the visiting bowlers. Despite lacking in experience, the Indian bowlers kept their lengths tight and did not give hosts much room for scoring.

Thakur removed Harris (5) in the ninth over and left the hosts reeling at 17/2. Smith came in to bat at number three and joined Labuschagne in the middle.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first.

Brief Scores: Australia 154/3 (Marnus Labuschagne 73*, Steve Smith 36; Sundar 1-13). (ANI)

