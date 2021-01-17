Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Rahane, Pujara fall as hosts gain upper hand

Brisbane [Australia], January 17 (ANI): Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane lost their wickets in the first session on day three of the ongoing fourth Test as Australia gained an upper hand against India on Sunday here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

At the lunch break, India's score reads 161/4 and the visitors are still trailing by 208 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant are currently unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively. The second session saw 99 runs being scored from 30 overs.

Resuming day three at 62/2, overnight batters Pujara and Rahane added more runs to the total, but Australia stormed back into the game as Josh Hazlewood dismissed Pujara (25) in the 39th over of the innings.



Agarwal then joined Rahane in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings for the visitors with a 39-run stand. Both batsmen were looking set to go into the lunch break unfazed, but 15 minutes prior to the break, Mitchell Starc dismissed Rahane (37), reducing India to 144/4.

In the end, Agarwal and Rishabh Pant ensured that India did not lose any more wickets before the lunch break.

On the second day, India had bundled out Australia for 369 as Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar scalped three wickets each. Marnus Labuschagne had top-scored for Australia as he played a knock of 108 runs.

After bundling out Australia for 369, Rohit Sharma went on to score 44 runs, but in the end, he ended up gifting his wicket to Nathan Lyon.

Brief Scores: Australia 369 vs India 161/4 (Mayank Agarwal 38*, Ajinkya Rahane 37, Josh Hazlewood 1-18). (ANI)

