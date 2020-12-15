Ind vs Aus: Batting during twilight period in pink-ball Test is key, says Rahane

Adelaide [Australia], December 15 (ANI): India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that batting in the twilight period in pink-ball Tests is really challenging and once batsmen see off that period, things tend to get reasonably easier.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

"Luckily, the situation in Australia is quite better, the first 14 days as quarantine was challenging but we were allowed to practice. We had good preparation as a team, it is about starting well in the first Test. Definitely, it is a challenge as the pink ball behaves differently during the day and it behaves differently once lights are on. As batsmen, the focus would be the key. Batting during the twilight period in the pink-ball Test would be the key. The 40-50 minutes that you have to bat during the twilight period is really challenging and once you see off that period, things get slightly better," Rahane said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

"The preparation was really good. We got time this year to practice and plan ourselves really well. The two practice matches helped us before the first Test match. Preparation has been really good, we are looking forward to starting well in this series," he added.

India played two practice games and the second match was a three-day day-night match. In the second practice game, India went in with an all-pace attack comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Navdeep Saini.

When asked whether the team would go in with the same combination, Rahane replied: "Wait till the 17th, you will come to know about the make-up of the side then, it is hard to tell now as to what our combination will be like."

The vice-captain also remained tight-lipped as to who will play alongside Mayank Agarwal as an opener. Right now, there are doubts on the wicket-keeper's spot as well after Rishabh Pant hit a century in the second innings of the three-day pink-ball practice game.



"See, everyone is equally good, we haven't decided our combination yet, there is one more practice session tomorrow, we will decide tomorrow, whoever plays, they can win the match for us," said Rahane.

Rahane also said that he expects off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to have a good series against Australia.

"Ashwin's role will be very important, he is experienced and has got variety in his bowling. His role as a bowler and as a batsman will be really important. I am sure he will have a very good series," said Rahane.

In this four-match series against Australia, India would be without experienced campaigner Ishant Sharma. When asked about the bowling attack's potency without Ishant, Rahane said: "We do really have a strong attack. We will definitely miss Ishant, being a senior fast bowler. But the guys who are here, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, they are all really good and experienced and they know how to bowl in these conditions. It is all about bowling in partnerships for us."

"We all know we did really well last time in 2018-19. This is a new series starting with the pink ball, it's about getting the momentum. We have the attack to get 20 wickets. For us, what is important is to start well and stay in the present. Just focusing on the pink-ball Test and then, later on, focusing on the remaining three Tests," he added.

Skipper Virat Kohli would be playing just one Test against Australia and he would head back home after the conclusion of the Adelaide Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Once Virat leaves, Rahane would be leading the Indian side for the remaining three Test matches.

"I believe in staying in the present. Right now, Virat is our captain. We think about this Test match and then after that, when he leaves, we will discuss our plans. For me, it's about giving my best in this Test match and helping Virat out," he pointed.

Rahane did not have a successful tour of New Zealand earlier this year, but the batsman says he is now ready to embrace the challenge of facing Australia and is ready to do anything the team management asks him to.

"As a player you go through ups and downs. For me, out of 10 Test matches, I did really well in eight matches, which was really well. For me, during the lockdown, fitness was the priority. My diet was the priority. After coming here, it was about getting used to the conditions, the pitches, and the bounce. Now, it is all about getting into the match zone and giving my best for the team," Rahane signed off. (ANI)

