Ind vs Aus: Bowling a worry for Kohli and boys going into second ODI

Sydney [Australia], November 28 (ANI): Completely outplayed by Australia in the opening ODI, Virat Kohli and boys will look to come out all guns blazing in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. With this being a three-match series, it is a must-win game for the visitors.

If Australia skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith stole the show with the bat on Friday, it was Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood who derailed the Indian batting line-up as they looked to chase down Australia's mammoth total of 374.

The only silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds was the 128-run partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya as the two looked in complete control during the Indian innings. While the two deserved centuries for their valiant efforts, Dhawan perished for 74 and Pandya was out 10-short of the three-figure mark - 90.

While the failure of KL Rahul (12) and Shreyas Iyer (2) will definitely stand out from the opening game, what is more worrying is the lack of a sixth bowler for India. With Pandya still a while away from being bowling ready, Kohli definitely needs to think out his options with the balls.

In fact, Kohli was honest enough to admit after the first game that the team lacks a genuine all-rounder unlike the Aussies. "Unfortunately Hardik is not fit enough to bowl, and we don't have other all-round options to pick from either, someone like Stoinis or Maxwell," he said after the game.



While the bowling department needs a rethink, the fielding too left a lot to be desired as the Indians looked rusty on the field and skipper Kohli made no bones about the fact that the body language of the boys wasn't on expected levels after the 25-over mark. "Body language wasn't great after around 25 overs. If you don't take your chances against a top-quality opposition they'll make you pay," he said.

While the Indian team management has a lot to ponder about, the Australians looked like a well-oiled machine on Friday as they excelled in every department. In fact, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after having a poor IPL, turned the game on its head with a 19-ball 45 as he sent the Indian bowlers on a leather hunt.

Marcus Stoinis picked up a side injury and that would be the only area of focus for the Aussies as they otherwise looked like in complete sync. The wicket at the SCG is once again expected to be a batting paradise and the Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah would look to learn from the mistakes they made in the opening match.

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

