Ind vs Aus: Can't wait to commentate alongside Gavaskar, says Ponting

Adelaide [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Thursday said that he cannot wait to commentate alongside Sunil Gavaskar for the very first time.

Gavaskar and Ponting would be commentating in the four-match Test series between India and Australia, which begins today.

Ponting also predicted that Australia will win the four-match Test series 2-1.

"Can't wait to commentate alongside this man for the first time, and excited to be back at a ground with fans for the first time in 10 months. Predicting 2-1 Australia," tweeted Ponting.

On Thursday, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the day-night Test here at Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli-led side announced their playing XI a day before the game which included Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha.



The visitors have opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner.

On the other hand, Tim Paine-led side has handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Cameron Green. Pacer Pat Cummins presented the 459th Australian Test cap to Green.

Australia have picked Joe Burns ahead of Marcus Harris as Matthew Wade's partner in the opening slot. The hosts are also going with three pacers and one spinner.

India's playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia's playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

