Ind vs Aus: Cheteshwar Pujara hits the nets to prepare for Test series

Sydney [Australia], November 19 (ANI): The strict protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic has seen India send a combined squad to Australia for the limited-overs as well as the Test series. And Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday hit the nets to prepare for the longest format of the game which gets underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

With 5840 runs in the longest format of the game, Pujara has been a vital cog in the batting wheel of Team India when it comes to Test cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared a clip from Pujara's training session where the right-handed batsman was not only seen hitting but also leaving balls outside the off-stump.

"The wait is over @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout," BCCI tweeted.





India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.

India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

BCCI had also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad. He hit the National Cricket Academy on Thursday to complete his rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury during the IPL.

The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

