Ind vs Aus: Don't think Warner would be available for third ODI, says Finch

Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): After registering a win by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series against India, Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Sunday said he does not think David Warner would be available for selection for the third and final ODI.

With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series. Indian bowlers were once again made to toil hard and as a result, the hosts posted a big total of 389/4. Steve Smith played a knock of 104 runs while David Warner hit 83 runs. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also got among the runs for Australia.

India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand. In the end, Australia wrapped up an easy win by 51 runs.



"Anytime you get in the high 300s is good. Very pleased to wrap it up in two wins. No idea about Warner's fitness. We've got to reshuffle it around, I don't think he'll (Warner) be available. The way Davey played upfront was unbelievable. Then Smithy played out of his skin for two matches in a row. Henriques bowled to a simple plan and changed his pace a lot. As Virat said, we probably got a blueprint with Hardik's bowling, he was really hard to hit with pace off deliveries," said Finch after the conclusion of the match.

Warner will be undergoing scans later today for a groin injury he suffered in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series. Warner had injured himself diving to make a save early in India's chase. In the fourth over of India's innings, Shikhar Dhawan hit the ball towards mid-off, where Warner produced a dive to stop the ball. It was then that Warner appeared to be in some discomfort.

The left-handed batsman had to be assisted out of the field by Australia's physio. And a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that Warner will indeed go for scans later today, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India. Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63. (ANI)

