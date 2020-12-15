Ind vs Aus: Former coach Lehmann wants hosts to back Burns for 1st Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 15 (ANI): Opening batsman Joe Burns has been woefully out of form for the last three weeks but former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels runs will come for the right-handed batsman if selectors back him for the first Test.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest.

Burns made his debut in the 2014 Boxing Day Test when Lehmann was Australia's head coach. The right-handed batsman has been Australia's first choice as opening batsman alongside David Warner.

However, his recent form has raised questions over his selection for the first Test. Burns scored only five runs in the two practice games against India, which also saw him getting out without scoring twice.

Lehmann feels Australia should stick with under-fire Burns in Warner's absence as the side must have an experienced contender while facing India's potent bowling attack.



"The one good thing about Joe Burns is his record shows when he does get runs he gets hundreds and that's a big win in terms of Test-match play," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Lehmann as saying.

"I think they'll stick with him, but that's only my personal opinion. I think they probably should. A lot of people want to change things around and if David Warner was there it might be a bit different for him," he added.

Will Pucovski, who was touted to open in the pink-ball Test, was also ruled out following a concussion in the first practice game against India

"But with no Warner, I think you've got to have some sort of experience," Lehmann opined.

The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)

