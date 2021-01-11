Ind vs Aus: Fourth Test to go ahead at The Gabba, confirms Nick Hockley

Sydney [Australia], January 11 (ANI): Cricket Australia's Interim CEO, Nick Hockley on Monday confirmed that Team India has agreed to travel to Brisbane to play the fourth Test against Australia.

Over the last two weeks, there has been severe speculation regarding the fate of the Brisbane Test, and it was because of the quarantine protocols. But the teams will now play at the Gabba.

"We have been working closely with Queensland Health to ensure our strong biosecurity plans guarantees the fourth Test at The Gabba is played safely. Throughout the season, we have developed a strong track record for a safe and responsible return to the sport thanks to our well-established biosecurity protocols, the ongoing support from public health officials, and the incredibly hard work of so many people across Australian cricket," said Hockley in an official release.

"I want to thank the Queensland Government for their cooperation and willingness to working closely with CA and the BCCI so we can deliver the fourth Test as planned, but more importantly delivering on a plan that places the safety and wellbeing of the players, match officials and the wider community as a top priority," he added.

Acting on the advice of the Queensland Health and the Queensland Government, Cricket Australia and Stadiums Queensland are working together to ensure the safety of patrons attending the Brisbane Test on January 15, with a crowd capacity of 50 per cent at The Gabba.



Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Sports Minister, said Queenslanders were looking forward to Australia playing India in the fourth Test at The Gabba.

"The Gabba's usually fast and bouncy pitch makes it a favourite with fans as Australia's Test cricket fortress," Hinchliffe said.

Last week, a case of Covid-19 from the UK strain was reported in Brisbane and as a result, a three-day lockdown was announced. This put fresh doubt over the Brisbane Test, but now Cricket Australia's Interim CEO has cleared the air regarding the fate of the fourth and final Test.

Queensland had earlier closed its border to Greater Sydney due to the Covid-19 outbreak which emerged before Christmas. As a result, both teams needed exemptions to travel to Brisbane and it means they need to be in a form of quarantine while in the city.

Australia have not lost a Test at the Gabba since 1988. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday had said that the players will follow what the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will decide.

"The board decides what we do. Being the contracted players of the board, we just follow what the board says. I am sure they will definitely work things out in the best interest of their cricket team and the situation that is existent. We trust and believe in the decision that they will make and they have always made the best decisions in our interest," Ashwin said during a virtual press conference on Sunday.

Earlier, Queensland's Health Authorities made it clear that strict quarantine rules have to be followed by the Australian and Indian cricket team in Brisbane since they would be coming from a declared hotspot -- Sydney. (ANI)

