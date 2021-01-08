Ind vs Aus: Gill is the next big thing in Test cricket, predicts Vaughan

Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan made a bold prediction for India opener Shubman Gill after the batsman hit his maiden Test fifty against Australia on day two of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Vaughan said one can argue but for him, the India opener is the next big thing in the longes format of the game. "You could argue @RealShubmanGill is the next big thing in Test Cricket ... My prediction is he is," Vaughan tweeted.

Having impressed all with his resolve in his debut Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Gill once again stood up to the occasion and stitched India's first 50-run opening stand after 14 innings along with Rohit Sharma at the SCG on Friday.



Earlier, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rated Gill as someone who has the temperament to play long innings in Test cricket.

"I think, he is technically very sound. He has the temperament to play long innings. It's good that he got a start today, the 70-run opening partnership with Rohit. It's a good sign for India and hope he comes good in the second innings as well," Jadeja told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the second day's action at the SCG.

At stumps on the second day, India's score read 96/2 -- trailing Australia by 242 runs with eight wickets in the bag -- with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) at the crease.

The two Indian wickets in form of Rohit and Gill in the final 90 minutes of play on day two tipped the scale slightly in favour of the hosts. With Australia looking to roar back into the game, Rahane and Pujara ensured that the hosts didn't make any further inroads. (ANI)

