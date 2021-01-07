Ind vs Aus: Hosts opt to bat first after winning toss

Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Tim Paine-led Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third Test of the four-match series on Thursday here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma is finally back for the Indian side and he replaces Mayank Agarwal in the opening slot. Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the Test series after getting injured in the Boxing Day Test, has been replaced by Navdeep Saini in the playing XI.

This will be the debut Test for Navdeep Saini. The pacer was handed the Blue cap from Jasprit Bumrah and as a result, Saini has become the 299th Test cricketer for India.

The Indian side had already revealed their playing XI on Wednesday, one day prior to the Test match. Talking about Australia, the side made two changes as regular openers David Warner and Will Pucovski came in place of Joe Burns and Travis Head.

With Warner and Head back into the lineup, Matthew Wade will now be batting in the middle order. Pucovski is also making his debut for Australia, and the opening batsman was handed his 'Baggie Green' cap by assistant coach Andrew McDonald, and as a result, he has become the 460th Test cricketer for Australia.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

The four-match series is currently levelled at 1-1, and if India manages to win this Test, the side will retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy even if Australia goes on to win the last Test at Brisbane.

Australia had won the first Test, while India was triumphant in the second Test at the MCG. (ANI)