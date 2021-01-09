Ind vs Aus: Hosts pay tribute to Jane McGrath on third day of Pink Test

Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): To mark Jane McGrath Day, celebrated each year on Day 3 of the Pink Test in the Australian cricket calendar as the entire Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) turns pink to raise money for the McGrath Foundation, Alison Szwajcer, Jane's breast care nurse, is currently present at the ground for the ongoing third Test between India and Australia.

The hosts will be paying tribute to Jane McGrath at the Pink Test on this occasion. One of Australia's first breast care nurses, Alison was there to support Jane when she was re-diagnosed with breast cancer, allowing the latter to see first hand the incredible difference it made to have access to someone like Alison to take care of her.

McGrath Foundation Co-Founder and President, Glenn McGrath, said Alison had a "huge impact" on his family.

"When we first met Alison, we couldn't have imagined the difference her support would make to Jane, but also our entire family. We're just one of the thousands of families who have been touched by breast cancer, but to think all of this started because of our experience with Alison is truly incredible," Glenn said in an official Cricket Australia release.

Tracy Bevan, McGrath Foundation Ambassador, and Director, said Jane McGrath Day is an important way to recognise how one person could spark a change.



"Today we recognise my best friend Jane's legacy, but also the work of our McGrath Breast Care Nurses, like Alison, who go to work each day trying to make a patient's breast cancer experience that little bit easier. In their own way, both Jane and Alison were committed to ensuring the best support and care for those going through breast cancer," said Bevan.

The McGrath Foundation raises funds to support people with breast cancer by providing specialist McGrath Breast Care Nurses where they are most needed across Australia.



The foundation currently funds 154 McGrath Breast Care Nurses who provide essential physical and emotional support free of charge to anyone experiencing breast cancer and their families from diagnosis and throughout their treatment.



Now in its 13th year, the Pink Test has become a national phenomenon. It is the largest sporting fundraising initiative here where Cricket Australia, the SCG, and the wider cricket community, both on and off the field, wear pink as a symbolic show of support for those experiencing breast cancer. (ANI)

