Ind vs Aus: I wanted to rectify my ODI mistakes, says Chahal

Canberra [Australia], December 4 (ANI): After giving a stupendous performance in the first T20I against Australia, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he was trying to rectify his mistakes which he did in the recently concluded ODI series.

Australia lost the game by 11 runs as Chahal and debutant T Natarajan derailed the hosts' run-chase and restricted them to 150/7 in their 20 overs at Manuka Oval.

Chahal replaced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as a concussion substitute in the second innings after Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the last over of the India innings and the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings.

The leg-spinner said his experience of bowling in the Indian Premier League has yielded results for him. He was the go-to bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament as he bagged 15 wickets in as many games for the Virat Kohli-led side.

"We have played a lot of T20s in the last two months in the IPL so I was prepared for the opportunity. It was a bit difficult to bowl in the ODI as we have to bowl 10 overs with five fielders inside the circle. When I sit out, I do watch other spinners, on which lengths they bowl," Chahal told Mayank Agarwal in a video posted on BCCI's official website.



"I wanted to rectify my ODI mistakes and I was just focusing on bowling dot balls as that build pressure on batsmen to charge bowlers," he added.

Chahal asserted that he was targeting the weak areas of the Aussies batters which benefited him in the game as he finished with match-winning figures of 3/25.

"I was trying to bowl outside the off-stump as they are not good on the off-side and that part of the ground has longer boundaries. I don't want to bowl on the wickets," he explained.

A spirited all-round performance from India saw them register a comprehensive win and take the 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chahal was brilliantly supported by Natarajan as the former changed the momentum of the game despite not being named in the initial playing XI. Chahal was named as Player of the Match for his splendid performance with the ball.

The second T20I between the two teams will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. (ANI)

