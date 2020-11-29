Ind vs Aus: Important to get wickets at regular intervals, says Rahul

Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): After suffering two successive defeats against Australia, India vice-captain KL Rahul said that the side needs to get wickets at regular intervals to restrict the opponent at low total.

Australia won the second ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground by 51 runs and gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Batting first, the hosts posted a mammoth target of 390 as the top-five batsmen scored half-centuries for the team after openers David Warner (83) and Aaron Finch (60) provided a flying start.

Bowlers failed to take wickets while batsmen did not capitalise on start and lost wickets at regular intervals.

"We did not adapt quick enough. It is learning for our bowling group to adapt quicker. It is important to get wickets at regular intervals in white-ball cricket. We have to learn how to take wickets and as a batting group we have to build long partnerships," Rahul said in the post-match press conference.



India was behind the eight-ball right from the start of the chase, and it was only Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) who could salvage some pride with the bat in hand. In the end, India could only score 338/9 in their 50 overs.

Talking about the pacer Jasprit Bumrah not getting his rhythm right in the series Rahul said, "We all know Jasprit is quite fiery and is very-very competitive on the field. He has very high expectations with himself and New Zealand was a long-long time ago, I'm sure he has forgotten about it.

"His presence means a lot here and we know that opposition is always trying to figure out how to play against Jasprit Bumrah because he is a number one bowler. He means a lot to this set-up and this team and we know the value of him. It is about time, a champion player like him will come back and deliver and get wickets for us. You also have to understand that in Australia and New Zealand wickets are too good to bat on and you will see those top bowlers not getting wickets so that's quite acceptable," he added.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the bowling crease after a long time as he bowled four overs and conceded 24 runs. He also managed to take the wicket of Steve Smith.

"Refreshing! He starts bowling and there is a lot of load off the skipper and for the team. You need all-rounders in white-ball cricket to balance the team. He quite enjoyed himself," Rahul said.

The third and final ODI of the series will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday, December 2. (ANI)

