Ind vs Aus: India has talent to fill 'big hole' created by Rohit's absence, says Warner

Melbourne [Australia], November 23 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner feels Rohit Sharma's absence is a big loss for the Indian team but asserted that the visitors are well equipped to have in-form replacements.

Rohit is currently at NCA in Bengaluru undergoing rehabilitation for the hamstring injury sustained in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Mumbai Indians skipper has been rested for the white-ball leg of the Australia tour and will be a part of the Test squad.

"He's a big piece of their team they're going to be missing, but they've got great in-form guys, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank [Agarwal]. These guys played in the IPL, so you've got guys in good touch and great talent and depth in Indian cricket to take that position of Rohit," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying.



"He's a big hole in their team up the top, but you've got guys who can replace him who are in form that will do a good enough job, if not better, as we saw in India," he added.

Also, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

India and Australia will square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin in Sydney from November 27.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest at Adelaide Oval.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

