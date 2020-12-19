Ind vs Aus: Just collapsed, probably didn't have enough intent in the batting, says Kohli

Adelaide [Australia], December 19 (ANI): After stumbling to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia, India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that his side did not show enough intent while batting in the second innings.

On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead in the four-match series. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

"It's very hard to put those feeling into words. We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts. Probably didn't have enough intent in the batting today. It's something that needs to be reflected and learnt from," said Kohli after the match.

"Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs. There were some good balls. But I don't think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both -- lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas. Obviously, you want to be committed to the team's cause. Confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and come up with a better result on Boxing Day," he added.



Mohammad Shami was injured while batting in the second innings. He was hit on the right arm and as a result, he had to retire hurt.

Giving an update on Shami, Kohli said: "No news on Shami, he's going for a scan now. Was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We'll probably know in the evening what happens."

Virat Kohli-led side might have had a 62-run lead entering the third day of the first Test, but the side squandered the advantage as the batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and Australia made light work of the visitors. India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings, setting a target of 90 runs. For Australia, Josh Hazelwood scalped five wickets while Pat Cummins took four wickets.

This score of 36 is India's lowest-ever score in Test cricket. Before this, India's lowest score was 42 in Test cricket against England in 1974.

Australia then chased down the total without breaking a sweat as Joe Burns and Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 51 and 1 respectively. Matthew Wade also played a useful knock of 33 runs. (ANI)

