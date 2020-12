Ind vs Aus: Kohli and boys indulge in 'fun drill' to get charged up before nets

Adelaide [Australia], December 15 (ANI): With the opening Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval less than two days away, the Indian team looked to indulge in some fun drills before hitting the nets on Tuesday. The new drills were introduced to add to the team spirit and ease the pressure going into India's first pink-ball Test against the Aussies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video in which players were seen having fun. The first part of the activity involved pushing each other in pairs in a mode somewhat similar to wrestling while the second activity saw players working on their catching skills. The third one was about agility as two players fought it out to be the first to pick a cone that was placed on the ground.

"Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session," BCCI tweeted



Meanwhile, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane refused to divulge much about the XI that the Indian team is looking to field in the first game.



"Wait till the 17th, you will come to know about the make-up of the side then, it is hard to tell now as to what our combination will be like," he said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning.

The vice-captain also remained tight-lipped as to who will play alongside Mayank Agarwal as an opener. Right now, there are doubts on the wicket-keeper's spot as well after Rishabh Pant hit a century in the second innings of the three-day pink-ball practice game.

"See, everyone is equally good, we haven't decided our combination yet, there is one more practice session tomorrow, we will decide tomorrow, whoever plays, they can win the match for us," said Rahane.

Rahane also said that he expects off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to have a good series against Australia.

"Ashwin's role will be very important, he is experienced and has got variety in his bowling. His role as a bowler and as a batsman will be really important. I am sure he will have a very good series," said Rahane. (ANI)