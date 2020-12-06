Ind vs Aus: Kohli probably best player I have ever seen, says Langer

Sydney [Australia], December 6 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer on Sunday said that the Virat Kohli-led side were too good for them in the second T20I of the three-match series, adding that some of the shots by the Indian skipper in today's match were extraordinary.

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chased down 37 runs from the final three overs as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this win, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan (52) and Kohli (40) also got among the runs as India chased down a total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

"I thought the game was a very close one. Our fielding was absolutely incredible, it was electric to watch, but India with their experienced T20 players were too good for us on the day. I have said for years Kohli is the best player I have probably ever seen. Some of the shots he played tonight were extraordinary and India got good opening partnership and they got over the line," Langer said during the post-match press conference.

India chased down 37 runs off the final three overs as Pandya played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls with the help of three boundaries and two sixes.



Talking about Pandya's innings, Langer said: "It was an incredible spectacle of a game. We know how dangerous Hardik Pandya is. In the past, we had MS Dhoni and the way Hardik played today. He has played really well all summer so, obviously, it was a great innings in the end there."

Batting first, Australia once again piled on the misery on Indian bowlers and the side posted a total of 194 owing to knocks of 58 and 46 from Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. No Indian bowler apart from T Natarajan (2-20) was able to leave his mark in the match and dropping catches did not help the visitor's cause.

Wade led Australia in the second T20I against India as Aaron Finch did not play the match.

"I am proud of my players. It was a great spectacle, on a Sunday night India versus Australia, it got so close, it was a really exciting game. We batted really well, had enough runs, and thought India would have to bat really well. Wade batted beautifully at the top of the order, Smith also batted well, so plenty of good contributions, what stood out to me was the athleticism in the field," said Langer.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

