Ind vs Aus: Loved the composure shown by our team, says Rohit Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday congratulated Virat Kohli-led India for gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Rohit's remark came as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

The right-handed batter Rohit is not a part of India's white-ball squad as he continues to recover from his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

"What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big thumbs up to each one of them. @BCCI," tweeted Rohit.

After the conclusion of the match, skipper Kohli also admitted that it was nice to see the entire team stepping up to the challenge in the absence of match-winners like Rohit and Jasprit Bumrah.



"We have played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we do not have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white ballplayers, in and still doing well makes me happy," said Kohli after the conclusion of the match.

Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chased down 37 runs from the final three overs as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this win, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli also got among the runs as India chased down the total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Batting first, Australia once again piled on the misery on Indian bowlers and the side posted a total of 194 owing to knocks of 58 and 46 from Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. No Indian bowler apart from T Natarajan was able to leave his mark in the match and dropping catches did not help the visitor's cause.

India did manage to remain on track throughout the whole chase as Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli played knocks of 52 and 40 respectively. In the final overs, Hardik (42*) and Shreyas (12*) managed to hit big shots to take Men in Blue over the line by six wickets and two balls to spare.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

