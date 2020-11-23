Ind vs Aus: My mother told me to stay back and fulfill father's dream, says Siraj

Sydney [Australia], November 23 (ANI): Going into the series against Australia, India pacer Mohammad Siraj has said that he aims to fulfill his father's dream of playing for the country. Siraj's father passed away on Friday, but the pacer who has earned his first Test call-up decided to stay back in Australia and not return home.

"It is a very big loss for me, my father always supported me. It was his dream that I keep on playing for India and make the country proud. I just want to fulfill my father's dream and that is why I keep on thinking that my father will always be there with me," Siraj told BCCI.TV.

"In this situation, every team member has supported me and it really felt nice. Virat Bhai also told me not to worry and he asked me to stay strong. I talked to my mother and she told me to stay back in Australia and fulfill my father's dream," he added.

On Saturday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had also praised Siraj and lauded the character shown by him after the latter decided to stay back in Australia despite losing his father.



Siraj has played one ODI and three T20Is for India. The pacer is yet to take a wicket in the 50-over format, but he has three wickets in T20Is.

The 26-year-old recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He managed to take 11 wickets from nine matches this season for the Virat Kohli-led side.

The Indian squad is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period in Australia and all players have been training in Sydney with an eye on the protocols put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

