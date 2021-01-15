Ind vs Aus: Natarajan brought us back in the game, says Washington Sundar

Brisbane [Australia], January 15 (ANI): Australia was in a dominating position after Marnus Labuschagne hit his fifth Test century and spinner Washington Sundar feels T Natarajan brought India back in the game with his two wickets in the final session of the opening day of the fourth Test.

Natarajan, playing his first Test, picked the crucial wickets of Mathew Wade and Labuschagne in the third session to keep hopes alive of a comeback on the second morning.

"I think Nattu bowled really well today. He brought us back in the game. Labuschagne and Wade added runs but he dismissed both of them and definitely feels good making debut alongside him. He is a champion bowler and hopes he does really well," Washington told the media during the virtual press conference at the end of the opening day's action at The Gabba.



Ahead of the toss, bowling coach Bharat Arun presented the Test cap to Natarajan while Ravichandran Ashwin gave the cap to Washington, who became the 301st Indian cricketer to play Test cricket.

The spinner, who picked up the important wicket of Steve Smith, said he was really excited to go out and express himself but admitted that he was a little nervous at the same time as he was playing his first game in the longest format for India.

"It's a big opportunity to represent the country and playing Test cricket is an amazing thing. I was very excited to go there and bowl the first ball and after that, I just wanted to bowl a lot many balls and pick wickets," said Sundar.

"Yes, there was some nervousness but more than anything it's an amazing opportunity to represent the country," he added.

At stumps, skipper Tim Paine (38) and Cameron Green (28) stood tall as the score read 274/5. Building on the knock from Labuschagne (108), the duo stitched an unbeaten 61-run stand to help the hosts end the day with the honours. (ANI)

