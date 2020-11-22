Ind vs Aus: Nothing beats good conversation about cricket, says Shastri

Sydney [Australia], November 22 (ANI): Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team on Sunday said that nothing will ever beat having a good conversation on cricket.

Shastri posted a photo of himself having a conversation with batsman Shubman Gill on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Nothing beats a good conversation about the great game #LoveCricket #AUSvIND".

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

India and Australia will first lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



On Tuesday, the Indian team had started preparing for the Test series as Kohli posted a video of batting with the red-ball.

The fielders were positioned in Test-match like fielding positions and the Kohli-led side seemed to be using a Test-match like stimulation to leave no stone unturned in preparing for the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins.

Indian squad for all the three-formats had arrived in Australia last week and now every player has started undergoing net sessions to be fully prepared.

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia and India are at the top two spots in the WTC standings. (ANI)

