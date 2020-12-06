Ind vs Aus: Pandya has raw talent, he knows this is his time, says Kohli

Sydney [Australia], December 6 (ANI): After registering a thrilling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series, India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday said that Hardik Pandya has raw talent and the all-rounder realises his time has come in international cricket.

Pandya and Shreyas Iyer chased down 37 runs from the final three overs as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this win, India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli also got among the runs as India chased down the total of 195 with six wickets in hand and two balls to spare.



"We have played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we do not have Rohit and Bumrah, our established white ballplayers, in and still doing well makes me happy. Everyone has played 14 games in the IPL at least, recently, so they know what their plans are. We just kept them down to a total which we thought was quite chaseable with the short boundary. It is contributions from the whole team that make you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities," said Kohli after the conclusion of the second T20I.

"The reason was Hardik coming into the team in 2016 was pure ability. He has raw talent. And now he realises that this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that bankable player that can win you games from anywhere. His plans are right and I am glad to see that. We had a word before the game to ride the atmosphere, and the energy from the fans," he added.

Batting first, Australia once again piled on the misery on Indian bowlers and the side posted a total of 194 owing to knocks of 58 and 46 from Matthew Wade and Steve Smith. No Indian bowler apart from T Natarajan was able to leave his mark in the match and dropping catches did not help the visitor's cause.

India did manage to remain on track throughout the whole chase as Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli played knocks of 52 and 40 respectively. In the final overs, Hardik (42*) and Shreyas (12*) managed to hit big shots to take Men in Blue over the line by six wickets and two balls to spare.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. (ANI)

