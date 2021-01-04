Ind vs Aus: Pattinson ruled out of third Test

Melbourne [Australia], January 4 (ANI): Australia pacer James Pattinson on Monday was ruled out of the upcoming third Test against India after injuring himself in a fall at his property.

Ahead of the third Test against India, Pattinson was on approved leave following the Boxing Day Test. During the leave, the pacer fell at his home and suffered bruised ribs, cricket.com.au reported.

Pattinson has been a part of Australia's Test squad for the Test series against India but he did not play the first two Tests and he was unlikely to play this week's Test in Sydney as regular seamers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been in good form.



Michael Neser and Sean Abbott are already in Australia's squad and as a result, Pattinson will not be replaced and his fitness will be assessed before the fourth Test at the Gabba, cricket.com.au reported.

The Australian and Indian squads will fly to Sydney for the third Test today. The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be telecasted Live and Exclusive on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Ten 1 channels from January 7, 2020, 5.00 am onwards.

India had levelled the four-match series against Australia after securing an eight-wicket win in the Boxing Day Test.

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner. (ANI)

