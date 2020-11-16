Ind vs Aus: Preparations in full swing for an important tour, says Dhawan

Sydney [Australia], November 16 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is gearing up for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

The left-handed Dhawan on Monday shared a video of his batting practice in the net session. The Southpaw can be seen hitting the balls right from the meat of the bat as prepares for an 'important tour'.

"Preparations in full swing for an important tour ahead," Dhawan tweeted.





India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27.

Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. Kohli-led side eventually won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.(ANI)

