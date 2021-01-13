Ind vs Aus: Rahane-led squad 'ready' for the Gabba Test

Brisbane [Australia], January 13 (ANI): Ajinkya Rahane-led India might have got a short break between the third and the fourth Test, but the visitors are working overtime to ensure they are ready for the series decider which gets underway on Friday.

Team India on Wednesday was seen honing their skills with a full-fledged net session. The batsmen looked in great touch during the practice and the sweet sound right from the meat of the bat would send warning bells to the Australia camp.

Square cut, front foot defence, on-drive, whacking the ball dancing down the pitch, you name it and the Indian batsmen did it. While the batsmen looked in utmost prime, net bowler Kartik Tyagi and spinner Washington Sundar were also seen bowling in the nets.

"In all readiness for the Gabba Test," The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned the Video of the practice session on Twitter.



Earlier in the day, Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun was seen discussing tricks of the trade with pacers Jaspirt Bumrah and Shardul Thakur.

In a series of photos shared on the Indian cricket team's official Twitter handle, Bumrah could be seen with a ball in hand and discussing gameplans with coach Arun and Shardul Thakur.

The team was also seen in a huddle at The Gabba, where Shastri was seen giving the boys a pep talk.

"After an epic fightback in Sydney, it is time to regroup. We have begun our preparations for the final Test at the Gabba! #TeamIndia #AUSvIND," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Ravindra Jadeja and last match hero Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of the fourth Test. Moreover, the Indian attack has already lost Mohammed Shami -- broken hand -- and Umesh Yadav -- calf injury -- during the course of the ongoing series and with the series level at 1-1, Rahane will hope that Bumrah is ready to go full throttle on the fastest wicket in Australia. (ANI)

